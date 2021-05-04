Crusaders & Hawks pick up wins in boys lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame and Corning Hawks boys lacrosse teams picked up wins on Tuesday.

The Crusaders rolled past Dryden at home 19-1. Owen Spring and Shane Maloney both had four goals and an assist for Notre Dame. Austin Jerzak added three goals and four assists for the Crusaders. Elmira Notre Dame is on the road against Owego on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Corning defeated Horseheads at home 18-3. The Hawks got off to a fast start and led 8-0 after the first quarter. Kelly DuPree had four goals and three assists for Corning. Ethan Hart scored 4 goals and had an assist for the Hawks.

Corning travels to Elmira to take on the Express on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Horseheads is on the road against Ithaca on Friday at 5:30 p.m.