Crusaders receive police escort home following win in state quarterfinals

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer team returned home in style on Saturday night following a big win in the state tournament.

The Crusaders received a police escort thru the City of Elmira and onto the Elmira Notre Dame Campus following their 1-0 win against Sauquoit Valley in the Class C state quarterfinals at Herkimer County Community College. Ava Mustico scored the lone goal of the game for the Crusaders.

Elmira Notre Dame (13-0-3) is now headed to the Final Four in the state tournament and will take on AuSable Valley in the state semifinals on Saturday at Homer at 12:30 p.m.