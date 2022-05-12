AURORA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders won a second straight IAC championship on Thursday.

The Elmira Notre Dame softball team defeated Lansing 11-0 at Wells College to win their second straight IAC Large School Championship. Olivia Switzer threw a complete game shutout and struck out 14 batters for the Crusaders. Switzer also went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBI’s.

Elmira Notre Dame improves to 16-4 with the win. The Crusaders are ranked fourth in the state in Class C and will next compete in the Section IV Class C tournament.