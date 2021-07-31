Crush rally past Dodgers in ninth inning to win NYCBL Championship

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cortland Crush rallied late to win a NYCBL Championship at Maple City Park on Saturday.

The Crush scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally past the Hornell Dodgers 5-3 in game two of the NYCBL Finals. Cortland wins the best-of-three game series 2-0 after picking up a 5-2 win at home over the Dodgers in game one on Friday.

A sacrifice fly by Matteo Avallone in the bottom of the second inning scored Jordyn Smith to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Hornell took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Jack McDonald scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Hornell led 3-1 entering the top of the ninth inning and were looking to force a winner-take-all game three in the nightcap. The Crush scored four runs on five hits in the ninth and Zach Marriott hit a pinch hit two-run go-ahead double to give Cortland a 4-3 lead. Garrett Bell didn’t allow a base runner in the bottom of the ninth for the Crush and picked up the save. Charlie White made the start for the Dodgers and allowed one run in eight innings of work and struck out 8.