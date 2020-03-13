D-II and D-III spring athletes granted additional season of eligibility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Division II and Division III student-athletes who play spring sports received some goods news on Friday.

The NCAA announced on Friday that all Division II and Division III student-athletes that play spring sports have been granted an additional year of eligibility. Spring sports include men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball, softball, and men’s volleyball. The NCAA announced on Thursday that they cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships and seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NCAA also announced on Friday that the Division I Council Coordination Committee has agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participate in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time.