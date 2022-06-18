MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Destroyers had a late lead but fell at home to the Gliders on Saturday.

The Dansville Gliders rallied late past the Mansfield Destroyers for an 8-4 win. The Gliders trailed 4-2 entering the eighth inning and scored three runs in the eighth and added three more runs in the ninth inning on their way to a comeback win.

The Destroyers took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on RBI doubles by Robinson Baez and Horseheads grad Ryan Scott. Mansfield hosts a doubleheader on Sunday against the Sherrill Silversmiths beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Check out the highlights from Shaute Field.