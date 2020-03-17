Dean Jackson talks heartbreaking end to season for Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team spoke with former Elmira College women’s ice hockey head coach and current Cornell women’s ice hockey assistant coach Dean Jackson on Tuesday.

The Big Red were the top-ranked team in the country and the top-seed in the NCAA Tournament when the NCAA cancelled the rest of the postseason last week due the the coronavirus outbreak. Cornell (28-2-3) finished as ECAC Hockey regular-season champions with their first undefeated regular-season record in league play at 19-0-3. Cornell had high hopes to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament when they heard about the cancellation.

” The first couple of days were extremely difficult for the players as you can imagine. It’s devastating news given how long the season is and the hard work from the staff, the trainers, the strength coaches, to the players individually what goes in to this its frustrating,” said Jackson.

Jackson guided the Soaring Eagles to their third NCAA Division III Championship in the 2012-13 season and finished his career at Elmira College with a record of 94-19-4.

( Photo courtesy: Cornell Athletics)