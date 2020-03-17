Live Now
Decision on state tournament to be announced on Monday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three area High School basketball teams will find out if they will play in the state tournament on Monday.

The NYSPHSAA announced on Tuesday that a decision will announced on the future of the winter championships on Monday. The NYSPHSAA has asked each section to gather input on the future of the winter championships and membership feedback will be provided on Sunday evening. The winter state championships were postponed last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Elmira girls and the Newfield and Avoca boys all won sectional titles and have hopes to play in the state tournament.

