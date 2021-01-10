DeMember-Shazer helps Marist jump out to best start in 12 years

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Zaria DeMember-Shazer has helped the Marist women’s basketball team jump out to their best start in 12 years.

The freshman forward scored eight points and had a career-high nine rebounds as Marist swept a two-game series at home against Manhattan on Sunday with a 50-46 win. The Red Foxes improve to 7-1 with the win and are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season. DeMember-Shazer is averaging 7.1 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game in her freshman season for Marist.

Marist is on the road against MAAC leader Fairfield in a two-game series that begins on Friday, January 15th.

(Photo courtesy: @MaristWBB)