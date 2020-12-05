DeMember-Shazer makes debut in Marist win

WEST POINT, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Zaria DeMember-Shazer made her debut for Marist women’s basketball on Saturday.

Marist won their third consecutive season opener for the first time in program history with a 83-55 win on the road against Army. DeMember-Shazer scored six points, had four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in her debut for the Red Foxes. The freshman forward went 3-for-5 from the field and played 15 minutes for Marist.

Zaria scored over 1,000 career points and had over 1,000 career rebounds for the Express and helped Elmira win their fourth straight sectional title and their first ever STAC title last season.

Marist (1-0) hosts Canisius on Friday, December 11th and Saturday, December 12th with both games beginning at 5:00 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: goredfoxes.com)