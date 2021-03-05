DeMember-Shazer makes first career start for Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Zaria DeMember-Shazer made her first career start for the Marist women’s basketball team on Friday.

The freshman forward started for the Red Foxes in a 58-51 loss at home to Saint Peter’s in their regular season finale. DeMember-Shazer scored 12 points and had five rebounds in 27 minutes of action for Marist.

Marist finishes their regular season at 15-3 and are the top-seed at the MAAC Championships. The Red Foxes will face the winner of No. 8 Niagara vs. No. 9 Siena in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at noon.

(Photo courtesy: @MaristWBB)