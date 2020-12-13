DeMember-Shazer scores in double figures in win for Red Foxes

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Zaria DeMember-Shazer continues to impress early in her freshman season at Division I Marist.

DeMember-Shazer scored a career-high 12 points and had five rebounds for the Red Foxes as Marist swept a two-game series at home against Canisius on Saturday night with a 82-61 win. The freshman forward also scored eight points and had seven rebounds for Marist on Friday night in a 64-44 win against the Golden Griffins.

Zaria scored over 1,000 career points and had over 1,000 career rebounds for the Express and helped Elmira win their fourth straight sectional title and their first ever STAC title last season.

Marist improves to 3-0 this season and hosts Albany on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Marist Athletics)