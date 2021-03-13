DeMember-Shazer wins MAAC Championship with Red Foxes

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WETM) – Elmira grad Zaria DeMember-Shazer helped the Marist women’s basketball team win a MAAC Championship on Saturday.

The freshman forward saw 10 minutes of action as the top-seeded Red Foxes jumped out to a fast start and didn’t look back on their way to a 69-30 win against third-seeded Saint Peter’s in the MAAC Championship game in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Marist jumped out to a 12-0 lead and led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter. Willow Duffell scored a game-high 20 points for the Red Foxes and was named the MVP of the tournament.

Marist wins their 11th Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship in program history and has punched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show is on Monday at 7 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: @MaristWBB)