Destroyers’ Cervantes named NYCBL Player of the Week

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield Destroyers shortstop Michael Cervantes has been named the NYCBL Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Cervantes had a big week at the plate for Mansfield going 9-for-17 at the plate with seven RBI’s and five runs scored. The Louisiana Monroe junior is having a huge season for the Destroyers batting .468 this season with a home run and 24 RBI’s.

The Mansfield Destroyers host the Genesse Rapids on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. followed by another home game against the Dansville Gliders.