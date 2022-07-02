MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers rallied for a win at Shaute Field on Saturday.

The Destroyers rallied past the Genesee Rapids for an 8-7 win at home. A RBI single by Ryan Stark gave the Rapids a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Mansfield trailed 6-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Mansfield would plate five runs and Robinson Baez delivered a two-run go-ahead single to give the Destroyers a 7-6 lead. Sayre’s Brayden Horton added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 8-6 Mansfield. Tyler Walters went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Destroyers.

The Mansfield Destroyers (5-14-1) host a doubleheader against the Olean Oilers on Monday beginning at 2:30 p.m.