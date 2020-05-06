Destroyers renew partnership with Mansfield U. for 2021

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers have already made their plans for the 2021 season.

The Destroyers announced on Wednesday that they have renewed their partnership with Mansfield University for the 2021 season. The Destroyers will continue to play their home games at Mansfield University’s Shaute Field.

Mansfield played their inaugural season in the NYCBL last season and led the league in attendance and made it to the West Division Championship.

The Destroyers canceled their 2020 season on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic and the NYCBL did the same on Tuesday.

