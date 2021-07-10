Destroyers split two games at NYCBL Jamboree

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers split two games at the NYCBL Jamboree in Cortland on Saturday.

The Destroyers were edged by the Cortland Crush 2-1 in their first game of the day. Dominic Perachi threw a complete game four-hitter for the Crush while giving up one run and striking out six. Colt Harris scored the game-winning run for Cortland on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning.

Mansfield bounced back with a 8-6 win against the Syracuse Salt Cats. The Destroyers scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 8-5 lead. John Whooley went 2-for-4 for the Destroyers, scored a run, and had two RBI’s.

The Mansfield Destroyers host a doubleheader against the Hornell Dodgers on Monday with game one beginning at 2:20 p.m.