Destroyers sweep doubleheader against Dodgers

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers picked up two big wins at home on Thursday.

The Destroyers swept a doubleheader against the Hornell Dodgers at Shaute Field in a matchup of the top two teams in the NYCBL Western Division standings. Mansfield won game one 10-2. James Broderick went 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and a run scored for Mansfield in game one. Chic DeGaetano threw a complete game for Mansfield allowing two earned runs while striking out four to earn the win and move to 6-1 this season.

The Destroyers completed the sweep with an 8-2 win in game two. Cody Shimp went the distance for Mansfield allowing two earned runs while striking out 10 to pick up the win. Jack McDonald went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run for the Dodgers.

Mansfield takes a two point lead over Hornell for first place in the NYCBL Western Division. Both teams have clinched spots in the NYCBL playoffs. The Mansfield Destroyers (27-7-1) wrap up their regular season on Saturday with a doubleheader at home against the Rochester Ridgemen beginning at 2:00 p.m. The Hornell Dodgers (26-12-1) are on the road in a doubleheader against the Genesee Rapids on Friday beginning at 4:00 p.m.