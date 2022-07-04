MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Destroyers picked up two big wins at Shaute FIeld on the Fourth of July.

The Mansfield Destroyers swept a doubleheader at home against the first-place Olean Oilers. Mansfield won game one 11-1. John Carney made the start for the Destroyers and threw four scoreless innings and struck out five to earn the win. Tristan Ciarlo had three RBI’s for the Destroyers.

Mansfield completed the sweep with a 3-2 walk-off win in game two. The Destroyers entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 2-1. Sayre’s Brayden Horton hit an RBI single to tie the game at two and Robinson Baez would later come into score the game-winning run on an error.

The Mansfield Destroyers (7-14-1) host the Dansville Gliders on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.