ENDICOTT, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open announced the event’s 2021 date as well as a new 50th-anniversary logo to coincide with the semi-centennial playing of Broome County’s premier professional sports event.

The 2021 event, which will be played as part of the Champions Tour’s combined 2020-21 calendar due to COVID-19, returns to En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, New York, the week of June 28 – July 4, with a purse of $2,050,000 and all three rounds broadcast live on GOLF Channel.

“We are thrilled to announce our spot on the 2021 PGA TOUR Champions Schedule,” said Tournament Director John Karedes. “Ironically, the PGA TOUR’s inaugural Broome County Open was contested on June 26 1971, so it’s amazing to think how full circle this event has come in half a century. It’s going to be a very special year.”

In addition to the date, the tournament announced a new 50th-anniversary logo for 2021. The logo was created by Mason Mastroianni, the grandson of original B.C. cartoonist Johnny Hart. The logo was created in honor of PGA TOUR golf’s long-tenured history in the region, with the font and graphic paying homage to the historic comic strip’s focus on various geologic eras.

With the tagline, “Celebrating 50 Years of Professional Golf in Broome County,” Broome County Community Charites, Inc., looks to celebrate the rich golf history the area holds during the Golden Anniversary.

“The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open continues to be one of the premier events on the annual PGA TOUR Champions schedule, and one our players look forward to each year,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “The tremendous community support creates an incredible tournament atmosphere each season, and I know the fans will be ready to show up and deliver that amazing scene next July.”

The 2020 PGA TOUR Champions season has been a year for the first-timers, with World Golf Hall of Fame members Ernie Els (Hoag Classic, SAS Championship) and Phil Mickelson (Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National) winning titles, and former FedExCup Champion Jim Furyk winning twice (The Ally Challenge, PURE Insurance Championship). The trio of golf legends have been joined by the likes of 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, 2011 PLAYERS Champion K.J. Choi and four-time PGA TOUR winner Tim Herron in delivering one of the Tour’s most highly-anticipated rookie classes in history.

PGA TOUR stars set to turn 50 in 2021 include nine-time winner Stuart Appleby, four-time winner Robert Allenby, three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, and 13-time winner David Duval.