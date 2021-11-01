Dillon Kennedy earns 18 Sports Athlete of the Week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of the Week helped the Hawks win a division title.

Corning football player Dillon Kennedy is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior fullback had a big game for the Hawks running for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-8 win on the road against Elmira. The Hawks clinched a Section IV Class AA Division I title with the win. Top-seeded Corning (6-1) hosts fourth-seeded Binghamton (1-7) in the Section IV Class AA semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.