District IV football playoff brackets released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The High School football playoffs in District IV begin on Friday.

The District IV football brackets have been released and several area NTL teams have made the postseason. The only local team to receive a top seed is Canton. The 10-0 Warriors are the top seed in Class A and have received a bye into the District IV Class A finals. Canton will play the winner of Muncy versus Montgomery in the finals.

The playoff schedule for area NTL teams are listed below.

District IV Class A finals

(1) Canton vs. winner of (3) Montgomery at (2) Muncy

District IV Class AA quarterfinals

(6) Sayre at (3) Troy – 11/6 at 7:00 p.m.

(5) Wellsboro at (4) South Williamsport – 11/6 at 1:00 p.m.

District IV Class AAA quarterfinals

(6) Athens at (3) Montoursville – 11/5 at 7:00 p.m.

(5) Cowanesque Valley at (4) Loyalsock – 11/5 at 7:00 p.m.

(7) North Penn/Mansfield vs. (2) Milton at Central Columbia – 11/5 at 7:00 p.m.