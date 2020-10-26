District IV football playoff brackets released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The District IV High School football playoff brackets have been released and three area teams are heading to the postseason.

Undefeated and top-seeded Canton (4-0) will host second-seeded Muncy (6-1) in the District IV Class A title game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. This will be a rematch of last year’s title game that was won by Muncy. Canton defeated Muncy at home this season 19-0.

Third-seeded Athens (5-1) is on the road against second-seeded Danville in the Class AAA semifinals on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Second-seeded Troy (4-1) will host third-seeded South Williamsport (4-1) in the Class AA semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

