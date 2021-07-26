Dodgers advance in playoffs, will face Destroyers in Western Division Finals

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Dodgers are heading to the next round of the NYCBL playoffs.

The Dodgers defeated the Rochester Ridgemen 13-2 in the Wild Card round at Maple City Park in Hornell on Monday. Alex Foppe allowed one run in seven innings and struck out 10 to earn the win for the Dodgers. Matteo Avallone went 2-for-3 at the plate and hit a three-run home run for Hornell.

Hornell will now face the Mansfield Destroyers in the Western Division Finals in a best-of-three series. Game one is on Tuesday at Shaute Field in Mansfield at 4:35 p.m.