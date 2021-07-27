Dodgers roll past Destroyers in game one

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Hornell Dodgers are now one win away from playing for an NYCBL championship.

The Dodgers won game one of the NYCBL Western Division Finals on the road against the Mansfield Destroyers 14-5 on Tuesday. Hornell scored nine runs in the fifth inning to take a 12-0 lead. Chris Penna went 2-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and had 3 RBI’s for the Dodgers. Matt Staker also had three RBI’s for Hornell. Bryce Porter had two RBI’s for the Destroyers.

Hornell will host Mansfield at Maple City Park on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in game two of the best-of-three series.