Drive-by hello held for longtime Horseheads coach Tom Jansen

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A special event was held on Saturday for a longtime Horseheads coach.

A drive-by hello was held for longtime Horseheads coach Tom Jansen. A huge lined was formed on Thorne Street in Horseheads as cars drove up to give their best wishes to their beloved coach. Jansen began coaching at Horseheads in 1987 and coached indoor and outdoor track & field and cross country for the Blue Raiders. Over his career, Jansen has had many health complications and has had multiple transplants.

Tom’s sister said the longtime coach was in good spirits at the event and its very humble. ” He’s always put everyone before himself. He’s probably the most humble person you’d ever meet,” said Mary Beth Jansen. In the course of his career Jansen coached sectional champs, state qualifiers, and a state champion.