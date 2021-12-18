EC alum and former Enforcer Mitch Atkins headed to ECHL

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira College alum and former Elmira Enforcer is headed to the ECHL.

The Vermilion County Bobcats of the SPHL have loaned Mitch Atkins to the South Carolina Stingrays. South Carolina is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears. The forward has two goals and five assists in 15 games for the Bobcats this season.

The Kitchener, Ontario native scored 12 goals and had 33 assists for the Enforcers during the 2018-19 season. Atkins played for the Soaring Eagles for three seasons and had seven goals and seven assists for the Purple & Gold during the 2016-17 season.