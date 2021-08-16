EC alum wins European Championship with Ireland

DUBLIN, IRELAND (WETM) – Former Elmira College men’s basketball standout Neil Randolph became a FIBA European Champion this past weekend.

Randolph won a FIBA European Championship for Small Countries with host Ireland in Dublin on Sunday. The team defeated Malta 97-66 to finish the tournament at 4-0. Randolph averaged 5.5 points in 11.9 minutes per game for Ireland.

The EC alum was a four-year member of the Elmira College men’s basketball team from 2011-15 and was a two-time Empire 8 All-Conference selection. Randolph became the program’s 16th member of the 1,000-point club with 1,174 career points.

(Photos courtesy: International Basketball Federation (FIBA), @ECSoaringEagles)