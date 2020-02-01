EC basketball falls to Utica in doubleheader

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost at home to Utica College on Saturday.

The Elmira College men lost to the Pioneers 83-66. Darius Hopkins scored a game-high 20 points for Utica. Shawn Backus led the Soaring Eagles in scoring with 12 points.

The Elmira College women lost to Utica in the second game of the doubleheader 67-47. Sydney Przygoda had a game-high 22 points and had 15 rebounds for the Pioneers. Lauren Franklin scored a team-high 16 points and had 13 rebounds for the Purple and Gold.

In between games Elmira College honored former Vice President of Athletics and EC Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Pat Thompson. The court at Speidel Gymnasium will be named Pat Thompson Court and a permanent dedication to Thompson will be added to the hardwood floor in the summer.

Elmira College hosts Nazareth in a doubleheader on Friday with the men’s game beginning at 5:30 p.m.