EC clinches playoff spot with overtime win over Nazareth

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team is headed back to the UCHC playoffs.

The Soaring Eagles clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win in overtime against Nazareth at home on Saturday. Marty Kapoian deflected in a shot by Christian Lloyd for a power-play goal to put the Soaring Eagles in front 1-0 in the second period. The Golden Flyers tied the game with one second to go in regulation on a goal by Casey Kubara to send the game to overtime. Matthew Cousino scored the game-winner on the power-play for the Soaring Eagles at the 2:57 mark in overtime. Chris Janzen made 30 saves in goal for Elmira College to improve to 9-3-0 on the season.

Elmira College (14-6-1) is on the road against Lebanon Valley on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now