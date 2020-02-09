EC clinches playoff spot with overtime win over Nazareth

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team is headed back to the UCHC playoffs.

The Soaring Eagles clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win in overtime against Nazareth at home on Saturday. Marty Kapoian deflected in a shot by Christian Lloyd for a power-play goal to put the Soaring Eagles in front 1-0 in the second period. The Golden Flyers tied the game with one second to go in regulation on a goal by Casey Kubara to send the game to overtime. Matthew Cousino scored the game-winner on the power-play for the Soaring Eagles at the 2:57 mark in overtime. Chris Janzen made 30 saves in goal for Elmira College to improve to 9-3-0 on the season.

Elmira College (14-6-1) is on the road against Lebanon Valley on Friday at 7:00 p.m.