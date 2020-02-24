EC clinches top seed in UCHC playoffs with win

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The fifth-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team wrapped up their regular season with a big win at home on Sunday.

The Soaring Eagles defeated Utica 2-0. Emma Crocker and Ronnie Callahan scored goals in the first period for the Purple and Gold. Elizabeth Hanson made 18 saves in goal to earn the shutout for Elmira College.

Elmira College (19-4-2) clinches the top seed in the UCHC playoffs with the win. The Soaring Eagles will host Utica again on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the UCHC quarterfinals.