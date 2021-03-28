EC ends regular season with win, will host playoff game

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team will begin the playoffs on home ice.

The Soaring Eagles defeated Manhattanville 5-3 at home on Sunday in their regular season finale. Jake Russo scored a power-play goal for EC in the second period to tie the game at 3. Ryan Reifler scored the game-winning goal for the Purple and Gold just over a minute later to put Elmira College in front for good 4-3. Reifler had two goals and an assist for EC and Jared Smith scored a goal and had two assists for the Soaring Eagles. Ben Fleischman made 31 saves in goal and picked up his first win of the season.

Elmira College (7-4-1) has earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Chatham in the UCHC quarterfinals on Wednesday.

