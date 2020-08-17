EC grad Matthew Cuce to play pro hockey in Sweden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Yet another member of the Elmira College men’s ice hockey Class of 2020 has signed a pro contract.

Matthew Cuce has signed to continue his career in Sweden, as Tyringe SoSS signed the recent Elmira College graduate for the 2020-21 season.

Cuce is the eighth Soaring Eagle from the Class of 2020 to sign a pro contract and is the second member of the Class of 2020 to continue his career in Sweden joining Spencer MacLean.

Cuce logged 127 points (49g-78a) in 105 games as a Soaring Eagle, including three seasons with at least 30 points and 13 goals.