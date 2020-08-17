EC grad Matthew Cuce to play pro hockey in Sweden

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Yet another member of the Elmira College men’s ice hockey Class of 2020 has signed a pro contract.

Matthew Cuce has signed to continue his career in Sweden, as Tyringe SoSS signed the recent Elmira College graduate for the 2020-21 season.

Cuce is the eighth Soaring Eagle from the Class of 2020 to sign a pro contract and is the second member of the Class of 2020 to continue his career in Sweden joining Spencer MacLean.

Cuce logged 127 points (49g-78a) in 105 games as a Soaring Eagle, including three seasons with at least 30 points and 13 goals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now