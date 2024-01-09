ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s basketball picked up a thrilling win, as part of a 3-game slate for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College men’s basketball outlasted Houghton University in a thrilling 77-75 win, on Tuesday. The men’s basketball game served as the nightcap to a 3-game home slate for the Soaring Eagles. In the other contests, the EC women’s hockey and basketball teams fell short in games with Hamilton College and Houghton University.

In the men’s basketball nightcap, EC earned a win with a balanced offensive attack. Elmira College freshman Aidan Carnevale led the Soaring Eagles’ scoring with a team and career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Spencer added 14 points, while Tyler Cardello scored 12, and Athens grad J.J. Babcock recorded a double-double with 11 points, paired with 12 rebounds. Thomas Preston turned in the game-high effort of 24 points and 13 boards for the Highlanders.

Prior to the men’s game, the Elmira College women fell to Houghton 71-45. The Soaring Eagles led after the 1st quarter, but were ultimately outscored through the rest of the contest. Kayla Camacho and Crysta Lacrosse led the Highlanders’ effort with big scoring nights. Camacho scored a game-high 28 points and 7 rebounds. Lacrosse added 15 points. Elmira College’s scoring was led by 10 points each from Laura Bogota and Nevaeh Winston.

On the ice, 11th ranked Elmira College fell to 7th ranked Hamilton College 4-2. Hamilton jumped ahead 2-0 by the end of the 1st frame. The Continentals picked up the opening goal from Abby Weiss, then added a power play tally from Bobbi Roca. The Purple and Gold responded in the 2nd period with a goal from M.K. Boyle. Hamilton’s lead remained 2-1 in the 3rd, until Madi Morton evened the score, 22 seconds into the frame. Despite Morton’s 1 goal, 1 assist night, the Continentals would add 2 more scores to take the game.

The Soaring Eagles will return to the Murray Athletic Center for another big test, on Friday. EC will host 8th ranked Norwich University at 6 p.m. The Purple and Gold will host New England College, as the 2nd game of the weekend, on Saturday at 3 p.m.

On the court, Elmira College men’s basketball will next play at Russell Sage on Friday night. The Soaring Eagle women will join their male counterparts, opening the double-header against the Gators at 5:30 p.m.