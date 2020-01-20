EC men’s hockey enjoying hot streak

PINE VALLEY, N.Y (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team is enjoying their recent success.

The Soaring Eagles have won eight of their last nine games and had an eight-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday with a 5-1 loss at home to 14th-ranked Stevenson. The Purple and Gold defeated second-ranked Geneseo, 10th-ranked Utica, and 15th-ranked Oswego State during the winning streak. Elmira College head coach Aaron Saul credits their recent success to having an experienced group of seniors. ” We have a good group of seniors. We have ten of them. They’ve been through the ringer. Had some really good years and some average years with them. I think at the end of the day those guys just want to win,” said Saul.

Senior forward Matthew Cuce has 13 goals and nine assists this season and leads the team in goals scored and points. Senior forward Nick Ford is second on the team in scoring with eight goals and 12 assists. Junior goaltender Chris Janzen has a record of 6-2 with a .926 save percentage.

Elmira College (10-4-1) hosts King’s College on Friday at 7:00 p.m.