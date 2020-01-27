1  of  2
EC men’s hockey ranked 15th in latest poll

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles have earned a spot in the latest USCHO national poll.

The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team is ranked 15th in the country. It’s the first time the Purple and Gold have been ranked since the 2014-15 season. The Soaring Eagles picked up two wins over the weekend at Murray Athletic Center. Elmira College defeated Kings 9-0 on Friday and picked up a 3-2 win against Wilkes on Saturday to improve to 12-4-1 this season. The Soaring Eagles have now won 10 of their last 11 games.

Elmira College is on the road against Manhattanville on Friday at 7:00 pm.

