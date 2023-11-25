UTICA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s hockey have stunned another nationally ranked opponent.

(Video Courtesy: Utica University Athletics)

The Elmira College men’s hockey team knocked off 3rd-ranked Utica, to claim the Utica University Thanksgiving Showcase Tournament title, on Saturday. The red hot Soaring Eagles capped off a perfect weekend with a 5-2 win over the Pioneers, one day removed from their 2nd rout of Oswego State on the season. EC has now taken down, #11 Norwich, #5 SUNY Geneseo, #8 Oswego State, and #3 Utica, outscoring each team 30-12 in 5 games. With the wins, the Soaring Eagles will likely jump into the top 10 of the NCAA Division III rankings with a 8-2-0 record.

In Saturday’s final, Utica would score the games first goal in the 2nd period. Seconds later, Elmira’s Kerfalla Toure would even the game up on a breakaway. Less than a minute later, the Soaring Eagles struck again, with a goal from Janis Vizbelis. The Pioneers answered Elmira’s goal, just over a minute later to tie the game at 2. After the 4-goal flurry, EC would take control thanks to a buzzer beating goal from Shawn Kennedy to close out the 2nd frame. In the 3rd, Elmira native Bailey Krawczyk scored to give the Soaring Eagles a 2-goal edge, 26 seconds into the period. With 2:52 left in the game, Chance Gorman scored on the empty net, clinching the 5-2 win and Utica University Thanksgiving Showcase for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College’s Shawn Kennedy was named Tournament MVP with 3 goals and an assist on the weekend. Joining Kennedy on the Utica University Thanksgiving Showcase All-Tournament Team is Mitch Haight, Chance Gorman, Janis Vizbelis, and Kyle Curtin. Saturday’s win also accounted for EC’s 30th win all-time against Utica.

The Soaring Eagles will look to ride their momentum this Friday, as the team hosts Johnson & Wales. Elmira College will then host UMass Boston on Saturday, for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game.