EC men’s ice hockey wins first UCHC Championship

STEVENSON, M.D. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team made program history on Monday.

The fourth-seeded Soaring Eagles defeated second-seeded Stevenson on the road 3-0 to win their first UCHC Championship. Elmira native Bailey Krawczyk scored a power-play goal in the first period to put the Purple and Gold in front 1-0. A goal by Shawn Kennedy with just under five minutes to play in the second period gave EC a 2-0 lead. Krawczyk added an empty-netter short-handed late in the third period to make it a 3-0 game.

Soaring Eagles goalie Chris Janzen earned the shutout and was named the MVP of the UCHC Tournament. EC forwards Bailey Krawczyk and Chance Gorman along with defensemen Jordan Gonzalez were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Elmira College won their fifth straight game and finish their season with a record of 10-4-1.

(Video courtesy: Stevenson University)

(Photo courtesy: Elmira College)