PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College picked up two wins on home ice on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Elmira College women rolled past William Smith 10-0. Eliza Beaudin scored four goals and had an assist for the Soaring Eagles.

The Elmira College men scored five straight goals to defeat Buffalo State 5-1 on Military Appreciation Night. Christian Abrams scored two goals for the Purple & Gold in the nightcap.

Check out the highlights from Murray Athletic Center.