EC softball falls in doubleheader to 13th-ranked St. John Fisher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College softball team lost both games of a doubleheader to 13th-ranked St. John Fisher at home on Saturday.

The Cardinals defeated the Soaring Eagles 4-0 in game one. Emily Trotman threw a no-hitter and struck out eight for St. John Fisher. Ally Barr went the distance for the Soaring Eagles and struck out four.

St. John Fisher completed the sweep with a 14-0 win in five innings in game two. Sammie Torlish went 3-for-5, scored two runs, and had two RBI’s for the Cardinals.

Elmira College (5-17) hosts Utica in a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m.