ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College wrestling split a men’s and women’s doubleheader with Ursinus College at Speidel Gym.

Elmira College women’s wrestling bested Ursinus, while the Soaring Eagles men fell to the Grizzly Bears on Senior Night. The EC men opened the Sunday doubleheader at Speidel Gym, seeing impressive performances from Hollis Berry and Darius Green. Berry earned a victory via fall over Nicolas Rehfuss. Green closed out the event with a 9-4 decision win over Mohamed Abdelatty. Despite the impressive effort from Berry and Green, The Soaring Eagles fell 47-9.

Elmira College senior Darius Green defeats Mohamed Abdelatty via 9-4 decision

On the women’s side, 24th ranked Elmira College battled back and forth with Ursinus. An early Ursinus win by Mandy Gavares and one forfeit each placed the Soaring Eagles in front 10-8. With the lead, Elmira’s Megan Edwards fell in a hard fought 6-5 decision loss to Kalli Roskos at 123 pounds. Despite the setback, the Soaring Eagles remained in the lead. At 130 pounds, Stacy Bloomfield put the Grizzly Bears ahead with a win via pin over Horseheads grad Hailey Berry. At 136, EC’s Leslie Monterrosa stormed out to a 8-2 lead in the 2nd period over Lauren Gherman, but would ultimately have to medically forfeit the meeting. In the following match at 143 pounds, 6th ranked Zoey Lints cut the Ursinus lead to just 2 with a 12 second fall over Paisley Fox.

At 155 pounds, Soaring Eagles standout Skylah Chakouian picked up points for EC due to a no contest. Although the 15th ranked wrestler was disappointed with her lack of opponent, the no contest gave EC the 21-18 lead. At 170 pounds, Emma Matera earned win via fall over Hazel Dahlquist, giving Ursinus the 2 point edge. Finally, Elmira’s Tayana Labady would take on Shelly Gushue for the overall win. Labady quickly grabbed 4 points before pinning Gushue for the fall in 37 seconds. Labady’s win at 191 pounds clinched the 26-23 overall win for the Soaring Eagles. In addition to the win, EC’s Ella Bode picked up a pinfall win over Madyson Hickman in an exhibition.

The Elmira College women’s team will next head to the NWCA National Dual Meet Championships in Iowa on January 5th and 6th. The EC men will return to the mats on January 6th for a road matchup at Penn College.