EC’s Crocker named finalist for Laura Hurd award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College junior forward Emma Crocker is a finalist for a very prestigious award.

Crocker has been named one of seven finalists for the Laura Hurd Award, given annually to the top NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey player in the country. Crocker is the reigning UCHC Player of the Year and helped the Soaring Eagles win their third straight UCHC title this past season. The junior forward led the Purple and Gold in points (44), goals (21), and assists (23).

The award was named in memory of Hurd who was a four-time All-American at Elmira College and is EC’s all-time scoring leader. Hurd died in an automobile accident shortly after graduation.

The winner will be announced on Thursday.