EC’s Ford and Parrucci sign pro deals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College senior ice hockey players Nick Ford and Anthony Parrucci have signed pro deals.

Ford signed with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL, affiliates of the NHL’s Nashville Predators. Ford was a 100-point scorer for the Soaring Eagles and a former All-American. The senior forward led Elmira College in scoring this season with 40 points (13g-27a). Ford is expected to suit up against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday.

Parrucci signed with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. Parrucci was a three-year captain for the Purple and Gold and scored a career-high 13 goals this season. The senior forward is expected to suit up for the Ice Flyers when they take on the Peoria Rivermen on Friday and Saturday.

