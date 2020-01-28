EC’s Powell named UCHC Player of the Week

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College senior forward Connor Powell has been named the UCHC Player of the Week.

Powell helped the Soaring Eagles pick up two wins at home over the weekend. Powell had six points on two goals and four assists in wins at home against King’s and Wilkes. The former All-American selection had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win against King’s on Friday and added two assists in a 3-2 win against Wilkes on Saturday.

15th-ranked Elmira College (12-4-1) is on the road against Manhattanville on Friday at 7:00 p.m.