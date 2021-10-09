Edison 8-man football falls at home to Moravia

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison 8-man football team was dealt a loss at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans lost to Moravia 42-20. Luke Landis ran 25 yards on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Blue Devils and Moravia added a two-point conversion to take a 8-0 lead. Edison answered right back as DeShon Cook scored on a 50-yard touchdown run for the Spartans to cut the lead to 8-6. A touchdown run by Kyler Proper later in the first quarter gave Moravia a 14-6 lead.

Check out the highlights and scores from Saturday are listed below.

Football

Moravia 42, Thomas A. Edison 20

(10) Waverly 46, Dryden 7

Seneca Indians 47, Cobleskill-Richmondville 13

Sayre 22, Troy 21

Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12

Boys soccer

Horseheads 4, Corning 2

Athens 3, Williamsport 2

Girls soccer

Troy 5, Athens 3