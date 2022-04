ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans split a doubleheader at home on Saturday.

The Thomas A. Edison baseball team began their season on Saturday by splitting a doubleheader at home. The Spartans defeated Greene 4-3 in game one of the twin bill. Edison lost game two to Lansing 10-0.

Check out the highlights from game two and more scores from Saturday are listed below.

H.S. baseball

Watkins Glen 14, Elmira Notre Dame 13 – game one

Elmira Notre Dame 8, Watkins Glen 2 – game two