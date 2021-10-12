Edison & Corning volleyball pick up wins at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thomas A. Edison and Corning both picked up wins in volleyball at home on Tuesday.

The Spartans defeated Waverly in four sets 25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22. Emma Maggs had 14 points and nine aces for Edison. Ashlyn Maggs tallied 11 points, nine aces, and eight kills for the Spartans. Lillie Kirk had 15 digs, 13 points, and five aces for Waverly. Paighten Streeter added 16 digs, eight points, and seven kills for the Wolverines.

Corning also won in four sets against Union-Endicott 21-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-20. Olivia Keegan delivered 17 kills, 14 digs, and eight points for the Hawks. Jenna DiNardo had 33 assists, 12 digs, and 12 points for Corning.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Volleyball

Thomas A. Edison 3, Waverly 1

Corning 3, Union-Endicott 1

Vestal 3, Elmira 1

Wellsboro 3, Athens 0

Williamson 3, Sayre 0

Boys soccer

Athens 2, Wellsboro 1

(3) Haverling 5, Letchworth/Warsaw 0

Newfield 1, Waverly 0

Girls soccer

Elmira 6, Union-Endicott 1

Ithaca 1, Horseheads 0

Waverly 2, Dryden 0

Marathon 1, Watkins Glen 0

