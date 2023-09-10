ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison football claimed their first win of the year in shutout fashion and the Schuyler Storm snagged their first win of the year.

It was a busy slate of high school sports on Saturday. In Elmira Heights, the Edison Spartans rolled past Oxford, while Hornell and the Schuyler Storm picked up wins. In the Northeastern Football Alliance Championship, the underdog story concluded for the Ithaca Warriors. Ithaca fell to the Broome County Stallions on the road. A full look at the Saturday scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Football:

Tioga 23 – Waverly 17 – Final/OT

Schuyler Storm 26 – Lansing 15

Section IV – 8-Man Football:

Edison 50 – Oxford 0

Greene 44 – Newfield 26

NTL Football:

Muncy 49 – Sayre 0

Section V Football:

Hornell 29 – Penn Yan/Dundee 16

Northeastern Football Alliance Championship:

Broome County Stallions 18 – Ithaca Warriors 8

Section IV Girls Soccer:

Horseheads 1 – Athens 0

Schuylerville 2 – Waverly 0

Section IV Boys Soccer:

Corning 6 – Athens 0

Chenango Forks 6 – Waverly 0

NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer:

Millersville 3 – Mansfield 1

NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer:

SUNY Geneseo 2 – Elmira College 1

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local high school sport both on-air and online.

