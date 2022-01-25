Edison girls basketball enjoying turnaround season

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison girls basketball team is on a roll.

The Spartans are having a turnaround season for a program that hasn’t had a winning record for over a decade. Edison is 10-2 this season and have won nine straight games. Head coach Chris Mallette says that he knew that this team had potential. “I knew this group was coming so I’ve kind off been watching it at the JV level and I’ve been pulling all of these kids up as soon as I thought they were ready,” said Mallette.

Payton Littlefield scored 24 points for the Spartans on Friday as the team won their ninth straight game with a 54-40 win at home against Dryden. The sophomore guard has had a number of big games for the Spartans this season. ” Everyone knows their role. They’re making shots when it counts and making good rebounds,” said Littlefield. Gianna McGee scored 14 points for Edison on Friday and the junior guard says the team has good chemistry. “I think we each know what we are good at individually. Our defense is pretty good and we communicate well,” said McGee.

Edison will go after their 10th straight win on Thursday on the road against Trumansburg at 7:30 p.m.