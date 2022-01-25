Edison girls basketball enjoying turnaround season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison girls basketball team is on a roll.

The Spartans are having a turnaround season for a program that hasn’t had a winning record for over a decade. Edison is 10-2 this season and have won nine straight games. Head coach Chris Mallette says that he knew that this team had potential. “I knew this group was coming so I’ve kind off been watching it at the JV level and I’ve been pulling all of these kids up as soon as I thought they were ready,” said Mallette.

Payton Littlefield scored 24 points for the Spartans on Friday as the team won their ninth straight game with a 54-40 win at home against Dryden. The sophomore guard has had a number of big games for the Spartans this season. ” Everyone knows their role. They’re making shots when it counts and making good rebounds,” said Littlefield. Gianna McGee scored 14 points for Edison on Friday and the junior guard says the team has good chemistry. “I think we each know what we are good at individually. Our defense is pretty good and we communicate well,” said McGee.

Edison will go after their 10th straight win on Thursday on the road against Trumansburg at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now