ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans began play in sectionals with a win at home on Thursday.

The 8th-seeded Thomas A. Edison softball team defeated 9th-seeded Southern Cayuga 6-0 at home in the first round of the Section IV Class C tournament. Gabby Milazzo hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning for Edison. Milazzo tossed a one-hitter on the mound for the Spartans and struck out eight.

Thomas A. Edison will be on the road against top-seeded Greene in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.